30 officers graduate from MSP school liaison program

(CBS DETROIT) - Thirty police officers graduated from the Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring (TEAM) School Liaison Program and will soon help educate students in Michigan schools on different safety topics.

The Michigan State Police hosted the four-day training program, which involves training officers on TEAM, a school-based law-related curriculum.

These officers spent 40 hours learning juvenile psychology, classroom management, and public speaking skills.

Officials say this curriculum is taught by TEAM-trained officers to K-12 graders.

Here are some of the topics the curriculum covers for students:

personal safety

how to dial 911

dating violence

bullying and harassment

cyber-crime

social media use

illicit drugs

vaping

The 30 officers that just graduated included two from MSP, 14 from sheriff's offices, and 10 from township/city police departments.

These officers will now be able to teach the curriculum in elementary, middle or high schools, either public or private.

MSP says it is currently taught in over 250 Michigan school districts.