3-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in stomach in Detroit, police say

3-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in stomach in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach early Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side.

Police say the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Grand Street.

A 15-year-old boy was left in charge inside the home. A 2-year-old girl and a 2-month-old child were also inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police say the victim was shot once.

Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald says police have gotten conflicting stories from the parents.

"The story's not making any sense at all," Fitgerald said. "You get conflicting stories from mom, conflicting stories from dad. Mom's version is she went to the laundry mat, came home, they were unloading the car, heard a pop, went in and checked on the baby. There's nothing inside that's consistent with the scene."

Fitgerald said no one in the area heard a shot and that ShotSpotter did not detect that a shot was fired. No weapon has not been found.

Both parents are in custody, and child protective services has been notified.