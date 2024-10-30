Watch CBS News
Local News

3-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in stomach in Detroit, police say

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

3-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in stomach in Detroit
3-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in stomach in Detroit 02:08

(CBS DETROIT) - A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach early Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side. 

Police say the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Grand Street.

A 15-year-old boy was left in charge inside the home. A 2-year-old girl and a 2-month-old child were also inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police say the victim was shot once. 

Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald says police have gotten conflicting stories from the parents.

"The story's not making any sense at all," Fitgerald said. "You get conflicting stories from mom, conflicting stories from dad. Mom's version is she went to the laundry mat, came home, they were unloading the car, heard a pop, went in and checked on the baby. There's nothing inside that's consistent with the scene."

Fitgerald said no one in the area heard a shot and that ShotSpotter did not detect that a shot was fired. No weapon has not been found. 

Both parents are in custody, and child protective services has been notified. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.