3 residents moved, no injuries, after fire at West Bloomfield senior living facility

Three residents of a senior living facility were moved to other rooms after a fire began in their building in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Reserve at Orchard Lake at Pontiac Trail and Green Lake, the West Bloomfield Fire Department said. The small fire was contained to one room, and there was minor fire and water damage in the building.

Motorists were asked to stay clear of the Oakland County facility while crews were on scene.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, the department said.