3 more men convicted of homicide in fatal shooting of Pontiac business owner

Three more men were found guilty of all charges on Thursday in the fatal shooting of a Pontiac business owner.

Scott Brown, William Creasy and Christopher Matacia, all from Ohio, were each found guilty of first-degree homicide and armed robbery in the Jan. 13, 2025, murder of Sam Simko.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted the alleged shooter, Deonte Prophett, of murder, armed robbery, felony firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Authorities say Simko co-owned a marijuana business when the suspects attempted to rob the store.

Investigators said Simko, 66, of Commerce Township, co-owned a marijuana business when the suspects attempted to rob the store.

According to investigators, video footage allegedly showed Creasy arriving at the business and entering the building alone. While Creasy was inside the business, a black Ford Expedition parked across the street pulled into the business parking lot.

Investigators said Brown and Prophett exited the Expedition as Creasy was leaving, with Prophett holding a pistol, and that Prophett fired two rounds, killing Simko.

Simko's business partner later found his body.

Authorities believe Simko met one of the suspects at a cannabis festival in Ann Arbor, where the suspects reportedly concocted a plan to set up a fake business deal and steal what officials said was upwards of 50 pounds of marijuana.

Creasy, Brown and Matacia will be sentenced at 11 a.m. on June 11.

Prophett's sentencing is also set for June.