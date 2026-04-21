Man found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of Pontiac business owner

A man who was charged in connection with the 2025 fatal shooting of a Pontiac, Michigan, business owner was found guilty of murder on Tuesday.

Deonte Damonte Prophett, from Ohio, was also charged and found guilty of armed robbery, felony firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Investigators said Prophett was the shooter who killed 66-year-old Sam Simko, of Commerce Township, on Jan. 13, 2025.

Three other people, 24-year-old William Gregory Creasy, 28-year-old Scott Aloysius Brown and 33-year-old Christoher Matacia, were also charged in the shooting. Prosecutors say closing arguments in their trials are scheduled for Wednesday.

Prophett's sentencing is set for June.

Investigators said Simko co-owned a marijuana business when the suspects attempted to rob the store. Video footage reportedly showed Creasy arriving at the business and entering the building alone. While Creasy was inside the business, a black Ford Expedition parked across the street pulled into the business parking lot.

Investigators said Brown and Prophett exited the Expedition as Creasy was leaving, with Prophett holding a pistol. They said Prophett fired two rounds, killing Simko.

The victim's business partner later found his body.

Investigators believe Simko met one of the suspects at a cannabis festival in Ann Arbor, where the suspects reportedly concocted a plan to set up a fake business deal and steal what officials said was upwards of 50 pounds of marijuana.