3 men charged with murder in fatal shooting of Pontiac man

Three men were charged with murder in connection with the Aug. 4 fatal shooting of a Pontiac, Michigan, man.

Jethro Jackson Jr., 53, was found seriously injured that night in an apartment on Candlelite Lane and later died at McLaren Oakland Hospital. The other victim, a 39-year-old Pontiac man, was injured by the gunfire and released after treatment at the hospital for his injuries.

Deputies recovered multiple spent shell casings at the scene, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Following up on an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges against three Pontiac residents: 32-year-old Charles Andrew Black, 26-year-old Eric Dangelo Matthews, and 35-year-old Felix Lavell Washington.

According to the sheriff's office, Black is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of felony firearm, third offense. Matthews is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of felony firearm, second offense. Washington is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and assault with intent to murder.

All three were arraigned on Wednesday in the 50th District Court. Bond was denied for each of them. The next court hearing is a probable cause conference scheduled for Sept. 1, with a preliminary exam set for Sep. 8.