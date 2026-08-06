Man dead, another injured, after shooting at Pontiac apartment, deputies say

One man is dead, and another injured, in the aftermath of a shooting at an apartment complex in Pontiac, Michigan.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to the first block of Candlelite Lane after receiving reports shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday of multiple gunshots fired. When they arrived, first responders found a 39-year-old Pontiac man outside, with a gunshot wound to a hand. He was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital and released after treatment.

The apartment's storm door was broken, and multiple bullet holes were seen around the entrance, deputies said.

When officers went inside, they found Jethro Jackson Jr., 53, of Pontiac, suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Deputies assisted him until STAR EMS took over medical care.

Despite those efforts, Jackson was fatally injured and pronounced dead at McLaren Oakland Hospital. The sheriff's office said an autopsy has been scheduled.

In the meantime, multiple spent shell casings were found outside the building.

Detectives along with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Forensic Science Laboratory Unit and the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office, arrived for on-scene investigation.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation contact them at 248-858-4950 or contact CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.