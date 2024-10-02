3 key takeaways from Detroit Tigers Game 1 win over Houston Astros

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers are making their first playoff appearance in a decade, and if they were hoping to make it last, winning Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series against the Houston Astros was a must-win.

They did just that.

The Tigers find themselves in a position many didn't think they would be in, with the odds stacked against them. But as we've seen all season long, when Tarik Skubal takes the mound, you're optimistic the Tigers will come out on top.

Despite a drama-filled ninth inning, the Tigers found a way to win yet again, proving when you're playing in October, the game hangs in the balance with every pitch.

Here are my biggest takeaways from Game 1.

A balance of patience and aggression

Astros starter Framber Valdez had been a menace in his last seven starts, posting a 1.58 ERA with 47 strikeouts; however, his postseason numbers say otherwise. In 2023, he had a 9.00 ERA in three games, and in 2021, he posted a 7.78 ERA in five starts.

After a Wenceel Perez single in the second inning, Spencer Torkelson worked a seven-pitch walk. His patience was telling, and his ability to lay off pitches in the dirt paid off. With two outs, Jake Rogers worked a 3-0 count, then got the green light, lining an RBI single to center.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and third baseman Matt Vierling hug after the ninth inning of Game 1 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Houston. Kevin M. Cox / AP

After preaching patience, Trey Sweeney's approach was anything but lining an RBI single up the middle on just the second pitch. It didn't stop there, as Matt Vierling singled home Rogers. Despite leaving 11 runners on base, their ability to lay off pitches away and be aggressive on pitches in the zone was the difference-maker, leading to the only three runs Detroit would score.

"We had a great game plan; up and down the lineup, we weren't trying to do too much; we were trying to get to the next guy; that was my mindset all day," Torkelson said. "You've just got to battle and try not to do too much, and I think everyone did a really good job of doing that."

First go? No problem

If not for Tarik Skubal, the Tigers would probably not be where they are today, let alone one win away from a date with Cleveland in the American League Division Series.

The presumptive AL Cy Young winner has never pitched in the postseason, but you had to like the Tigers' chances with Skubal on the mound in a must-win Game 1.

He lived up to the hype, and then some, throwing only five pitches in an inning, twice. Ten pitches to get six outs? Talk about efficiency.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal reacts after striking out Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz during the sixth inning of Game 1 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Houston. Kevin M. Cox / AP

It didn't come easy, as Skubal took a comebacker off his glove hand in the second inning. In the sixth, he called Jake Rogers to the mound, and manager A.J. Hinch also visited. In the moment, it didn't appear Skubal was hurt, and after the game, it was revealed that Skubal was only dealing with cramps.

"I felt a lot better when he said the word 'cramp'" Hinch said.

Well, so did every other Tigers fan.

"It's frustrating. I don't really know what I can do... hydrate enough; nutrition's fine; it's just probably a product of trying to throw every pitch pretty hard," Skubal said. "I come out of the game, whatever, but we ended up winning, so it doesn't matter."

Skubal's final pitch of the game was a strikeout of Yainer Diaz, his sixth of the game. His final line of six scoreless, four hits and one walk feels commonplace, proving his regular season dominance has no trouble carrying over into October.

It's still a game of cat and mouse

If there's one word to describe the Tigers that isn't ''gritty,' it's 'unpredictable.'

After trading Jack Flaherty at the deadline, the Tigers were left with only two starters in the rotation: Skubal and Keider Montero. Hinch's methodical plug-and-place method of openers and mixing around of relievers is another reason why the Tigers have made it to where they are, and as the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

With Skubal on the mound, it's business as usual, but the other four days he doesn't take the mound is a toss-up.

The game of cat and mouse doesn't only factor into the pitching rotation but the starting lineup as well.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Justyn-Henry Malloy singles during the fifth inning of Game 1 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Houston. Kevin M. Cox / AP

In just 87 games, Kerry Carpenter leads the team with a .284 AVG and .932 OPS, yet he wasn't in the starting lineup yesterday. Why? His numbers against lefties aren't great, and not starting him gives Hinch the option to plug and play him and others where he sees fit.

If there's one thing we know for certain, it's that the Houston Astros have the postseason experience. The current Astros roster has played in 581 playoff games, whereas the Tigers only have 12, all played by Matt Vierling.

Despite that, the Tigers find themselves one game up on Houston, with Tyler Holton expected to be the opener for Game 2. After that, it's anybody's guess what cards Hinch plays next, and he might just cash a playoff game at Comerica Park for the first time in 10 years.