Michigan woman severely injured, police officer bitten, during attack by 3 dogs

Three dogs attacked and injured their owner and a police officer in Hazel Park, Michigan, on Saturday, police say.

Police described the incident as "a tragic event for the victim and our officers."

Hazel Park Police received a 911 call about a dog attack at a home on the 1800 block of E. Milton at 8:17 p.m. on Saturday. Police say officers arrived at the residence to find a 39-year-old female lying on the driveway with three dogs — two pit bulls and one Presa Canario — attacking her.

The first officer used her Taser twice on the dogs, which distracted them but did not stop them from attacking, police say.

The dogs continued to circle the victim and the officer, police say, leading to the officer sustaining a bite to the thigh and the officer shooting the dog.

The injured officer tried to render aid to the victim when the wounded dog and another dog circled back toward the victim, before another officer shot and killed the wounded dog, police say.

The two other dogs ran off but were later located.

The dogs' owner was transported to a hospital with severe injuries to her neck, arms and legs, and the injured officer was transported to an area hospital, treated and released, police say.

All three dogs are owned by the victim and her husband and were not registered with the city, police say.

A resident in the home told police the victim had taken possession of a stray puppy when the dogs attacked the victim in the home and dragged her outside, according to police.

The two other dogs are being held with Animal Control while the investigation continues, police say.