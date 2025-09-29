3 charged in connection with fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Ann Arbor

Three people, including a juvenile, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Westland man in Ann Arbor last week.

Ann Arbor police say the shooting happened in the area of Packard Street and Platt Street around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19.

According to investigators, the 18-year-old was shot during an exchange of gunfire after leaving a business.

When police arrived in the area, they found a vehicle fleeing the scene. Officers engaged in a short pursuit, which ended when the suspect crashed into a tree in the area of Platt and Lorraine streets.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to police.

Three men were arrested and have now been charged in connection with the shooting.

Jahmal Jones, 19, is charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, converting a semi-automatic to a fully automatic, fleeing and eluding, felony firearm, and two counts of resisting and obstructing.

A juvenile suspect is also charged with open murder and converting a semi-automatic to a fully automatic.

Kaleel Burton, 18, faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, converting a semi-automatic to a fully automatic, fleeing and eluding, felony firearm, and two counts of resisting and obstructing.

"Our investigation has revealed this was a targeted shooting, another tragic example of senseless gun violence," said Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre C. Anderson. "Our officers worked quickly to apprehend those involved and ensure the safety of the community. The safety of our community remains our number one priority, and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable."

Jones and Burton were both arraigned on Sunday. Jones was denied bond, and Burton was given a $250,000 bond. Both remain in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail.

The juvenile suspect is being held in juvenile detention until his next court date.