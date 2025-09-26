Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized, 3 suspects in custody in Ann Arbor shooting, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

Three suspects are in custody after one person was injured in a shooting in Ann Arbor Friday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting happened near a shopping center at the intersection of Packard and Platt streets. 

One person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. That person's condition is unknown. 

Authorities said three suspects are in custody and that there is no threat to the community. 

The shooting investigation prompted nearby schools to be placed on lockdown as a precaution, but those lockdowns have since been lifted. 

Police have not released additional information at this time. An investigation is ongoing. 

