3 arrested after police found intruders at former St. Mary's Academy in Monroe

Three men were arrested after police spent an hour looking for intruders in the former St. Mary Academy building in Monroe, Michigan, police reported.

The Monroe Police Department said it was notified about 4:50 a.m. Saturday of a breaking and entering at the former Catholic girls' school building at 420 W. Elm Ave. That's on the campus of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, near downtown Monroe.

The building was last used as a school in 1987, and has been vacant since 2003. It was sold in 2024, and is now under renovation for redevelopment, according to the IHM sisters.

An emergency call reported that three masked individuals were inside the building, police said.

Officers set up a response that included creating a perimeter and conducting a detailed search of the 260,000-square-foot building. After nearly an hour, police said they found three men, ages 20, 28 and 30, all from Monroe, hiding in the attic.

All three were arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail.

"During the investigation, one suspect stated the group entered the building because they thought it would be 'fun' and wanted a scenic view from the top floor," the police report said.

The case has been forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Police ask that anyone who has information that can help in the investigation contact Monroe Police at 734-243-7500.