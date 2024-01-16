$275 million construction project on I-696 begins this week

(CBS DETROIT) - If you travel along I-696, a roughly four-month project is set to begin along the interstate, causing lanes to shut down and ramps to close.

Starting Wednesday, the $275 million "Restore the Reuther" project shifts into a new phase.

"Over the winter, we're going to do bridge work over the Rouge River Bridge, which is just on the other side of Telegraph. And because of that, we have to get traffic off of westbound I-696," said Diane Cross, Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Representative.

Drivers on westbound I-696 will be forced off to M-10 northbound, the Telegraph exit (US-24). To merge back onto I-696, you will have to stay on M-10 (Northwestern Highway) and reconnect to westbound I-696 from there.

"It is going to be a big deal though, because we're going to go from four lanes to two, and anytime you make any kind of a change to a driving situation, it always takes folks a couple of weeks to get used to that," said Cross.

Cross says the aging infrastructure of roads and bridges is the reason for this road work.

While it may be frustrating for drivers, she says this will ultimately keep everyone safe and maintain the flow of traffic.

"Drivers need to do their part, plan ahead and make sure your car is ready should you break down, your phone is charged, that you've left yourself enough time to get where you're going if there's an issue," Cross stated.

Keep in mind that there will be several ramp closures in this area as crews prepare for Wednesday's traffic shift.

This project is expected to last until early May, and then spring construction is set to begin again.