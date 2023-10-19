Watch CBS News
27-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his mother

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his mother, which happened over the weekend.

Malik Asante Smith was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm. 

At about 11:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, Detroit officers responded to a home in the 15000 block of Bringard Drive after receiving a report of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found Lorraine Smith, Malik's mother, dead in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. 

According to police, the two individuals allegedly got into a physical altercation, which escalated, and Malik fired several shots, fatally wounding Lorraine. 

He was arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and remanded to jail. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 31, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 7. 

First published on October 19, 2023 / 12:29 PM

