Here are Michigan shows fans can get $25 tickets to during Live Nation's ticket sale next week

(CBS DETROIT) - Live Nation's annual concert ticket sale starts next week, giving fans the opportunity to get $25 tickets to major shows heading to Michigan.

The week-long sale includes artists across different genres for select shows at Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre, Pine Knob Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre and Meadowbrook Amphitheatre.

The sale will happen from May 10 to 16, and people should look for the ticket type "Concert Week Promotion" to add the discounted ticket to their cart and checkout.

The tickets will be "all-in tickets," which means the $25 cost includes the fees. Taxes will be added during the checkout process according to each city, state and venue.

Verizon and Rakuten presales will start on Tuesday, May 9, and the general sale for Concert Week begins on May 10.

These $25 tickets will be offered throughout the week while inventory lasts.

For more information, visit the Concert Week website.

Here's a list of Michigan shows that are included in next week's sale:

Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/2: Dierks Bentley

6/14: Matchbox Twenty

6/18: Weezer

6/25: TLC & Shaggy

6/29: Santana

7/2: Anita Baker

7/6: Garbage & Noel Gallagher

7/13: Bret Michaels

7/19: Big Time Rush

7/22: Barenaked Ladies

7/26: Avenged Sevenfold

8/2: Gov't Mule

8/4: Culture Club

8/5: Kidz Bop

8/6: Mudvayne

8/9: Godsmack and Staind

8/12: Steve Miller Band

8/14: Ghost

8/16: 5 Seconds of Summer

8/23: The Offspring

8/26: Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top

8/30: Foreigner

9/1: Disturbed

9/2: Beck & Phoenix

9/3: Pentatonix

9/5: Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

9/12: Shinedown

9/22: Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family

9/23: RIFF Fest featuring I Prevail

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/2: Louis Tomlinson

6/10: Cody Jinks

6/16: Young The Giant with Milky Chance

6/21: 3 Doors Down

6/23: Don Toliver

6/24: Counting Crows

7/7: Yungblud

7/18: Sad Summer Festival featuring Taking Back Sunday

7/28: Clutch

7/29: Sublime with Rome & Slightly Stoopid

8/6: Rick Springfield

8/10: Darius Rucker

8/11: Ted Nugent

8/17: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

8/19: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R

8/20: Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World

8/22: The All American Rejects

9/17: Dethklok and Babymetal

10/1: Måneskin

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/9: Dermot Kennedy

6/18: Charlie Puth

6/22: Lyle Lovett

6/24: Buddy Guy

6/28: Elvis Costello & The Imposters

7/6: Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne's The Music of Def Leppard

7/9: Tori Amos

7/14: Tedeschi Trucks Band

7/29: Jason Mraz

8/20: The Beach Boys

Little Caesars Arena

6/14: Bryan Adams

7/17: Alicia Keys

8/18: LL Cool J

9/16: Duran Duran

Fox Theatre