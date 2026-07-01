2 workers rescued from collapsed trenches in Oakland County within 24 hours

First responders handled two rescues in 24 hours after workers were trapped in separate construction trench collapses in Oakland County, Michigan.

Both men have received hospital treatment for their injuries.

Barber Road trench collapse

The first incident happened about 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3900 block of Barber Road, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The 35-year-old Ira Township man was among the workers installing field tile for a septic system. He had entered the trench to glue pipe sections together, but while he was there, a trench wall collapsed and buried him beneath the soil.

Deputies and Oxford Fire Department crews were able to get the man out of the trench. He was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and Drone Unit also assisted on the call.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is leading the workplace safety investigation, deputies said.

Squirrel and Silverbell roads trench collapse

The second incident happened about 9:41 a.m. on Wednesday at a subdivision that is under construction in Orion Township, deputies said. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Orion Township Fire Department responded to the scene on the southeast corner of Squirrel Road and Silverbell Road, and calls were made for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team and the Oakland County Technical Team to assist.

Coworkers and the first responders who arrived ahead of the special teams were able to get the man freed.

The 25-year-old Clarkston man was taken by Orion Township Fire Department to McLaren Oakland Hospital, and deputies said he was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said a subcontracted excavation company was working ahead of the installation of a sanitary sewer line for the neighborhood. While he was in a trench box, the surrounding ground gave way and he was trapped below the waist.