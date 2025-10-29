Winter at The Station returns to Michigan Central this year

Michigan Central will celebrate the holidays again this year with the second annual Winter at The Station.

The six-week event runs from Nov. 14 through Dec. 28 and includes local artists, hands-on activities and food and drinks. Opening weekend kicks off Nov. 14-16. The event will also feature small businesses, including The Shop at Michigan Central, and pop-up shops.

"Michigan Central will deck the historic halls of The Station, and by incorporating seasonal decor and interactive features, The Station will blend tradition and technology," Michigan Central said in a news release.

Full details on the event will be released at a later date.

Michigan Central celebrated its reopening last year, hosting the event for the first time. Organizers say more than 53,000 people attended the 2024 event.

Winter at The Station is free to the public during operating hours.