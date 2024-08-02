20-year-old Michigan man in critical condition after losing consciousness while wakeboarding

Paul Whelan released from Russian prison, Kamala Harris to visit Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old Michigan man is in critical condition after he fell into a Livingston County lake while wakeboarding and lost consciousness while swimming back to the shore, officials said.

Hamburg Township police and fire responded to Oneida Lake at about 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible drowning.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old Grand Haven man unconscious, with bystanders performing CPR.

Officials learned that the 20-year-old had been wakeboarding and fell off his board. After he fell, he lost consciousness while swimming back to the shore.

Family members helped get him out of the water.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say the 20-year-old was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.