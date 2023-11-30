2 years since Oxford High School shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Thursday marks two years since the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Oxford Community Schools is inviting the community to share a moment of silence at 12:51 p.m., and Michiganders are urged to light luminaries or candles at 7 p.m. in remembrance of Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling, the four students who were killed in the shooting.

Community members are also reminded of the mental health resources that are available, including the All for Oxford Resiliency Center. The center is managed by Common Ground and funded by that state. It provide free support services for individuals impacted by the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

"This day, two years ago, our lives were forever changed," Oxford Community Schools said on Facebook. "There are so many ongoing ripple effects from the trauma, and we stand together in grief as we heal. We will NEVER forget the four precious lives lost on that day - Hana, Justin, Madisyn, and Tate."

"Thank you to our students, staff, families, first responders, mental health professionals, and the community at large, for supporting and loving one another throughout the unimaginable," the school district said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement:

"Today, Michiganders come together to remember, grieve, and stand with the people of Oxford. "We honor the memories of four beautiful young souls. Justin, a kind young man and avid golfer who could make you feel better with his big smile. Madisyn, who brightened any room she walked into and was a proud big sister to her brother who has special needs and special gifts. Tate, a leader on and off the football field, whose work ethic and loyalty to his friends was unmatched. And Hana, a freshman known for her silly sense of humor who loved volleyball and basketball. "These four extraordinary young Michiganders were taken from us too soon. Many were wounded and still bear scars—seen and unseen—from that day. It's not fair. Michigan will always keep Oxford in our hearts. We have faced a lot of tough times, and the way we got through any of them was by sticking together. After the shooting, we held each other close. We cried together. We had each other's backs. We need to remember that now more than ever. "Michigan sends its love. Let us continue honoring the memories of those we have lost with action to protect our children, our families, and our communities."

In addition, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist released the following statement: