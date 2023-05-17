2-year-old killed in Monroe Charter Township fire

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 17, 2023

MONROE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old child was killed in a house fire in Monroe Charter Township.

The incident happened at about 12:50 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Willow Green Mobile Home Park in the 1200 block of E. Outer Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a structure fire with a child trapped inside.

Deputies and the Monroe Township, Monroe City, Ida Township and LaSalle Township Fire Departments arrived, located the structure fire and firefighters immediately entered the home and found the child.

The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where the child succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the fire.

The Monroe Country Fire Investigation Team was called to investigate the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.