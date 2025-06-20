Watch CBS News
2-year-old girl drowns in pool at Southgate apartment complex, authorities say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

A 2-year-old girl has died after drowning in a pool Friday at an apartment complex in Southgate, Michigan.

According to the Southgate Police Department, police were called to the complex in the 16000 block of Quarry. First responders attempted CPR on the child. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the child fell into the pool during a party. Police say multiple adults and children were in the pool area at the time. It is unknown how long the 2-year-old was in the water.

An investigation is ongoing.

