2 teens charged with fatally shooting man outside Detroit party store

Two teens have been charged with fatally shooting a man outside a Detroit party store in January, the Wayne County Prosecutor's office says.

Keonte Kemari Weddington, 17, and Elijah Sanders, 17, both of Detroit, are charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in the murder of 34-year-old Jethro Kendrick III. Weddington and Sanders are being charged as adults and are expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 9:13 a.m. on Jan. 28 at a party store in the 8000 block of Woodward Avenue. When officers arrived at the store, they found Kendrick lying on a sidewalk, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Kendrick was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Prosecutors allege that Weddington fired a handgun and Sanders fired a rifle at Kendrick as he left the store, fatally wounding Kendrick, before leaving the scene.

Weddington and Sanders were arrested on Feb. 21.