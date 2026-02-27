2 people, multiple dogs, dead as a result of house fire in Flint area

Authorities are investigating a fire that killed two people and their dogs Thursday morning in the Flint, Michigan area.

The fire was called in about 5:23 a.m. Thursday, with a report that the home on Ponemah Drive in Genesee County's Fenton Township was fully engulfed in flames, Genesee County Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson said.

The victims were a married couple, Ray Drzewiecki, 66, and Beverly Drzewiecki, 64. Multiple dogs also were found dead inside.

Multiple fire departments responded, incuding those from Fenton city and Swartz Creek.

In the meantime, live ammunition was going off during the fire, circumstances that the sheriff said put firefighters and law enforcement officers in danger at the scene.

Swanson said investigators expect to be back on scene Friday to investigate the scene.

"We know something happened inside, and we're trying to find out what those answers are, so it's going to take some time," the sheriff said.

The medical examiner's office will also be working to determine the cause of death.