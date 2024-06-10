2 Michigan men arrested after authorities seize drugs, firearms in St. Clair County busts

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan men were arrested and charged after authorities seized drugs, guns and other items in two separate drug busts in St. Clair County, officials said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says the Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant in Algonac on Monday, June 3.

During the search, authorities seized 10 grams of cocaine, 8.7 grams of fentanyl, 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, packaging material and a large amount of cash.

Damon Harrell, 50, of Algonac, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and marinating a drug house, in connection with this drug bust.

The Drug Task Force also executed a search warrant in Clyde Township on Tuesday, June 4. Authorities found psilocybin mushrooms, packaging materials, cash and 13 firearms, including AR15s and AK47s, along with ammunition.

In this drug bust, Jeffry Armstrong, 40, of Clyde Township, was charged with possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, four counts of felony firearm, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and maintaining a drug house.