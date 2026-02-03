2 Metro Detroit men accused of stealing from 17 work vehicles across 3 counties

Two men face armed robbery and related charges over a series of thefts from work trucks parked in Metro Detroit.

Andrew Walker, 27, of Detroit, and Deanote Lindsey, 27, of Harper Woods, were both arraigned at 41B District Court in Clinton Township, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. They face one charge each of armed robbery, conducting a criminal enterprise and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Walker was arraigned Jan. 29; bond was set at $50,000. Lindsey was arraigned Feb. 2, and bond was set at $500,000, the prosecutor's office said. They are both scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 9.

At least 17 work vehicles parked in driveways and commercial parking lots in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties were targeted during the incidents under investigation, the prosecutor's office said. During one of the thefts, a victim tried to prevent the suspects from leaving with the stolen property. In response, the prosecutor's office said that a man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The Macomb Auto Theft Task Squad, the Clinton Township, St. Clair Shores, Roseville, and Warren Police Departments, the Macomb FBI Violent Crimes Taskforce and the Troy Special Investigations Unit all were involved in the investigation.