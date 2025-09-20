Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men killed in crash involving SUV and motorcycle in Detroit

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police shoot man during confrontation; protest against landfill expansion; other top stories
Detroit police shoot man during confrontation; protest against landfill expansion; other top stories 04:00

Two men in their 30s were killed early Saturday morning in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Detroit. 

Detroit police said the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Mt. Elliott Street. 

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 30s, was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was later placed in custody, police said. 

An investigation is ongoing, but police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash. 

The Detroit Police Fatal Squad Team is handling the investigation. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue