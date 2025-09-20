2 men killed in crash involving SUV and motorcycle in Detroit

Detroit police shoot man during confrontation; protest against landfill expansion; other top stories

Two men in their 30s were killed early Saturday morning in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Detroit.

Detroit police said the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Mt. Elliott Street.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 30s, was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was later placed in custody, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, but police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The Detroit Police Fatal Squad Team is handling the investigation.