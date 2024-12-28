2 men dead after shooting in Warren, police say

(CBS DETROIT) — Two people are dead and police are investigating after a shooting in Warren Friday night.

The Warren Police Department says officers responded to the 3300 block of Michael Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene and the other died after being taken to the hospital, police say.

Investigators say the two men met with a group of people, and a shooting happened at some point during the meeting. The suspects then left the scene in a vehicle.

Police say the men had met with this group before.

The Warren Police Department says this is an "open and very active investigation," but believes there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Villerot at 586-574-4817 or email the detective at dvillerot@warrenpd.org.