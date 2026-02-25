2 men charged with murder of man found dead near Proud Lake boat launch

Two men are facing open murder charges in the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead at the Proud Lake boat launch in Oakland County, Michigan.

Dshaun Omar Hatton-Street, 19, of Romulus, and Stephan Larryl Shaw, 19, of Taylor, were both arrested Thursday by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on open murder and felony firearms charges over the death of Andre Sontay Avant Jr., 19, of Inkster, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Arraignments took place on Wednesday at the 52-1 District Court in Novi, deputies said. Bond was denied. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 11, and a preliminary exam is set for March 18.

A third person was also taken into custody, but was later released, deputies said.

"From the moment this young man was discovered, our team was committed to uncovering the truth," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "In just over a week, our team developed the information needed to make these arrests. I am proud of their work and their dedication to ensuring those responsible are brought before the court and held accountable."

The suspects and the victim all knew each other, deputies said, but none of them had a known connection to the lake where a park visitor found Avant's body on Feb. 16.

The boat launch is along Wixom Road in Commerce Township.

An autopsy concluded the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was homicide, deputies said.

In the meantime, a balloon release in memory of Avant will take place on Friday at the Inkster High School fairgrounds. Visitation with the family will take place on Friday, with a celebration of life on Saturday at Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home in Westland.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 23, 2026.