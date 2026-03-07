2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Washtenaw County

A man and woman are dead, and another person was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash between two cars in Lodi Township, Michigan, on Friday afternoon, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash in the area of Ann Arbor-Saline Road and Bluegrass Lane around 4 p.m. The sheriff's office said both drivers, a 58-year-old Newport, Michigan, woman, and a 58-year-old Saline, Michigan, man, died at the scene.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. They were in serious but stable condition on Saturday.

The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Lodi Township is around 4 miles northwest of Saline, Michigan, and around 50 miles southwest of Detroit.