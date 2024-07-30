2 injured after shooting at Detroit-area Little Caesars restaurant

Detroit launches new plan to pay water bills, demolition for Macomb County hotel and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people were injured in what police believe was a targeted shooting at a Little Caesars restaurant in Metro Detroit.

At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Little Caesars at 27221 7 Mile Road in Redford Township after receiving a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they talked to multiple witnesses and and learned that several shots were fired from inside and outside the restaurant, from multiple guns.

Shell casings, video of the incident and other evidence were recovered.

The officers later identified two victims at a local hospital who had been shot. Both of them had been privately taken to the hospital. One was treated and released, while the other is in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are working to identify all individuals involved in the shooting, but they believe that this was a targeted attack.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Redford Township Detective Cody Short at 313-387-2581.