2 injured in crash on icy Monroe County road, sheriff says

A man and a woman are in the hospital after a crash on an ice-covered road in Monroe County Saturday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a 33-year-old man was driving a 2006 Saturn Vue on Sylvania Petersburg Road in Whiteford Township, Michigan. The man lost control of the Saturn when traveling over an icy part of the road.

Authorities say the vehicle then spun out into a ditch and struck two trees and a utility pole.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 p.m.

A 28-year-old Lambertville, Michigan woman and 39-year-old Toledo, Ohio man riding in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office says the Ohio man is listed in critical, but stable condition and the woman is in stable condition. The driver was not injured.

Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities say, and speed is a factor.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7548, Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587 or submit an anonymous tip here.