Detroit teen among 2 in custody after robbery at Monroe County Meijer store

A Detroit teenager and a West Virginia man were taken into custody after a robbery at the Meijer in Frenchtown Township and a resulting pursuit on Interstate 75 south of Monroe.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating, said the suspects might also be connected to retail thefts at Meijer locations in the Downriver area.

Monroe County Central Dispatch got a report at about 6 p.m. Thursday that two people had broken into the electronics display case at Meijer on U.S. 24/Telegraph Road. A deputy then saw the suspect's vehicle driving northbound on M-125/Monroe Street near Mall Road in Frenchtown Township.

When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle sped northbound on Monroe Street. The vehicle continued northbound through the merge into U.S. 24 and to the Interstate 275 interchange, taking I-275 southbound to I-75 southbound.

The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle left the highway and crashed in the I-75 construction zone near South Otter Creek Road. Both people got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Law enforcement officers used a drone to locate both the driver and passenger hiding in a nearby field.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Fairmont, West Virginia, was taken into custody and lodged at the Monroe County Jail. An arraignment hearing is pending in Monroe County First District Court.

The passenger, a 17-year-old male from Detroit, was lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was assisted on this call by the Monroe Police Department, Luna Pier Police Department and Michigan State Police.

The robbery and pursuit remain under investigation. Deputies ask that anyone who has information that can assist them contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7758.