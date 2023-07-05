2 drivers injured in St. Clair County crash involving dirt bike

KIMBALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were injured in a crash on Tuesday involving a van and a dirt bike in St. Clair County.

A preliminary investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office revealed that at about 12:45 p.m. on July 4, a 2019 Yamaha YZ450 dirt bike traveling west on Dove Road in Kimball Township continued through the intersection and collided with a 2022 Mercedes Benz Sprinter van that was traveling southbound on Wadhams Road.

Authorities say the van continued south, trying to stop, and crossed to the east side of the road and overturned in a ditch. The driver of the van, identified as a 25-year-old from Kimball Township, was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the dirt bike, a 26-year-old from Richmond, was also taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.