2 Detroit men charged after wrong-way driving incident on Eight Mile Road

Two Detroit men have been charged in the aftermath of a wrong-way driving incident and crash on Sunday on Eight Mile Road in Warren.

Dawaun McQueen, 29, and Eric Brown, 36, were arraigned Monday in 37th District Court in Warren, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

McQueen faces a total of seven charges, including third-degree fleeing police officer and reckless driving. Bond was set at $100,000 cash / surety, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 12.

Brown is charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, along with open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Bond was set at $10,000 cash / surety, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 12.

"The allegations in this case reflect a brazen disregard for law enforcement and for the safety of our community," Lucido said.

Prosecutors allege that McQueen was the driver, and Brown the passenger, during Sunday's incident. Warren police officers were westbound on Eight Mile Road near Van Dyke Road when officers noticed two vehicles, a Ram and a Kia Optima, headed toward them, prosecutors said. The vehicles were eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Both stopped near the traffic light at Van Dyke Road when the driver of the Ram appeared to pull in front of the Optima and reverse towards it.

When police attempted a traffic stop, the Ram drove off, continuing eastbound in the westbound lanes, authorities said.

The pursuit ended when the Ram crashed between a guard rail and a parked car.

Prosecutors said officers tried to detain both the driver and the passenger in the Ram. But the driver continued to maneuver the vehicle and, in the process, reversed into the patrol vehicle multiple times.

Officers then used chemical spray in an attempt to get compliance, prosecutors said, and both the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

The Macomb County prosecutor's office has previously announced a policy of not offering reduced plea agreements to those who are charged with fleeing and eluding. "Fleeing from police is an inherently dangerous act that puts innocent members of the public at serious risk," Lucido said about Sunday's incident.