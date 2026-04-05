Man and woman dead after house fire on Detroit's east side

A woman and a man are dead after a house fire on the east side of Detroit early Sunday, city officials said.

A resident called about the blaze on the 4900 block of Ashley Street around 5:35 a.m. The Detroit Fire Department said crews were at the scene five minutes later.

Firefighters saw flames on the side of the home and on a car in the driveway when they arrived. Officials said they immediately searched for people and found the woman, who at the time had suffered severe burns. She died despite efforts from emergency personnel to revive her.

A damaged home hours after a fire on Ashley Street in Detroit, Michigan, on April 5, 2026. CBS News Detroit

City officials said crews found the man dead inside the residence.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.