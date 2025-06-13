2 Chinese nationals accused in separate pathogen smuggling cases appear in court

Two of the Chinese nationals charged with trying to smuggle dangerous pathogens into Michigan appeared before a judge Friday in a federal court in Detroit for detention hearings.

Chengxuan Han, 28, walked in handcuffed and shackled, only answering basic questions through her Mandarin translator, but could be seen sniffling with tears falling down her face throughout the hearing.

Chenqxan Han Carole Kabrin

Han's original hearing was set after her public defender asked for more time to review her charging documents.

They said Han's choice to remain in detention came after weighing a number of factors, including the criminal charges she faces, the impacts on her career and the language barrier.

33-year-old Yunqing Jian appeared about 30 minutes later, with her newly appointed private counsel.

Initially, Jian refused to consent to being detained without bond indefinitely, speaking privately with her attorneys multiple times.

Yunquing Jian Carole Kabrin

After some confusion, Judge Elizabeth Stafford explained the speedy trial process, including how this gives prosecutors time to build their case and show probable cause that Jian committed the crime.

Stafford also reminded Jian of her right to be able to ask for a detention hearing or a preliminary hearing at any time.

She then agreed to remain detained.

In the decision to keep them in custody, prosecutors said they had concerns that both women would flee the country if they were released on bond.

A third Chinese national is accused of smuggling biological material into Michigan, Jian's boyfriend, 34-year-old Zunyong Liu.

Liu faces charges of conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud, but authorities believe he has returned to China.

After the hearings, both women's attorneys declined to offer any comment.

Han's preliminary hearing is set for June 30, while Jian's is yet to be determined.