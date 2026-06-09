2 arrested after machete used to damage Frenchtown Township home, deputies say

Two people were arrested in the aftermath of a home invasion in Monroe County, Michigan, where deputies said one of the intruders used a machete to cause extensive damage inside.

"Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. There is no ongoing threat to the public," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

A 911 call was placed about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to Monroe County Central Dispatch from a resident on Kirkwood Drive in Frenchtown Township. Deputies said the caller said two people had broken into her home and she was assaulted by one of them before she could barricade herself safely away from them.

One of the suspects was armed with a machete, deputies said, and caused extensive property damage in the home.

The two then fled the area in a blue sport utility vehicle.

Deputies determined that the two were likely headed to Taylor, Michigan, and sent a "be on the lookout" alert to the Taylor Police Department.

About 1:24 a.m., Taylor Police officers found the vehicle and apprehended the suspects, described as a 31-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. Monroe County deputies picked up the two and lodged them at the Monroe County Jail.

The investigation is continuing. Deputies ask that anyone with information that can assist on the case contact Deputy Tomkinson at 734-240-7558 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.