18-year-old fatally shot while sitting inside car in Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found fatally shot in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Highland Park apartment complex.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at the Gabrielle Apartments and Townhomes located in the 14000 block of Second Avenue.

The Highland Park Police Department responded to reports of a shooting, and when they arrived at the apartment complex, they discovered an 18-year-old man near the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MSP, further investigation revealed the 18-year-old was sitting in his car when two male suspects approached and fired several shots at him.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or 855.Mich.Tip.