17-year-old charged as an adult in Warren shooting, arson investigation

A 17-year-old boy who is among the suspects in Tuesday's arson and shooting in Warren, Michigan, has been charged as an adult, authorities said.

The intentionally set fire and subsequent shooting happened about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Champaign Street, police said. Officers were called to the area on a shots-fired report, and then learned an accelerant was used to set a home on fire before those rounds were fired.

The suspects left in a sport utility vehicle.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and nobody at the home was injured, police said.

Kaden Walls, 17, of Warren, was arraigned at 37th District Court on seven charges, including assault with intent to murder, second-degree arson and explosives – placing near property causing property damage, the Macomb County Prosecutor's office said Friday. Walls also faces four weapons charges.

The four adults who were previously charged in the case had arraignment hearings on Thursday in the 37th District Court.

Probable cause conferences for all the suspects in the case are scheduled for March 5.