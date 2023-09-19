Watch CBS News
16-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting in Dearborn Heights

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized after another teen accidentally shot him in Dearborn Heights Monday afternoon. 

At about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, Dearborn Heights officers responded to a home in the 8400 block of Grayfield St. after receiving a report of a shooting. 

Officers determined a 14-year-old was holding a firearm that had accidentally discharged.

A 16-year-old boy was struck and taken to a local hospital to be treated for critical injuries. 

Police say the 14-year-old is in custody. Formal charges will be filed after an investigation. 

First published on September 19, 2023 / 9:23 AM

