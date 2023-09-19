16-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized after another teen accidentally shot him in Dearborn Heights Monday afternoon.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, Dearborn Heights officers responded to a home in the 8400 block of Grayfield St. after receiving a report of a shooting.
Officers determined a 14-year-old was holding a firearm that had accidentally discharged.
A 16-year-old boy was struck and taken to a local hospital to be treated for critical injuries.
Police say the 14-year-old is in custody. Formal charges will be filed after an investigation.
