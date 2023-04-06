15-year-old girl shot in Detroit, police search for suspect and vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Wednesday, and Detroit police are working to locate the suspect.

At about 1 p.m. on April 5, the teen was walking in the area of E. Seven Mile Road and Albany when an unknown suspect fired shots from a black Ford Fusion with tinted windows.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

On Thursday, police released an image of the vehicle believed to be involved. You can view the video below:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.