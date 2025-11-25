Watch CBS News
13-year-old fatally shot near Dollar General store in Highland Park, Michigan, police say

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Police are investigating after a 13-year-old was fatally shot on Tuesday near a Dollar General in Highland Park, Michigan.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of Woodward Avenue and Manchester Street.

Police say the teen died on the way to a hospital.

Michigan State Police confirmed its Second District Special Investigation Section is investigating the shooting.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

