14-year-old on mini-bike critically injured in hit-and-run on Detroit's west side

Detroit police say a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night on the city's west side.

The incident happened sometime before 10 p.m. in the area of West Seven Mile Road and Archdale Street.

Police Commander Shelley Holderbaum said the teen was riding a mini-bike when he was struck by the vehicle. Holderbaum said the car failed to stop. Holderbaum said officers who were in the area responded to the scene within minutes. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not provide a description of the vehicle involved.

Holderbaum said there are cameras in the area.

"Our heart goes out to the family right now. Those mini-bikes, ATVs, dirt bikes are not legal for the city, and they're very dangerous, especially at night, when we can't see kids on it or even adults. It's not a good idea," Holderbaum said.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking the public's help. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to 800-Speak Up or online at DetroitRewards.tv.