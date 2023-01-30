133 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting operation in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A nonprofit in Metro Detroit that works to end animal cruelty is seeking donations after 133 dogs were saved from a dogfighting ring in Detroit.

According to Bark Nation, based in Ferndale, the organization sent out 66 responders to assist local, state and federal law enforcement officers in rescuing these dogs from multiple properties in the Detroit area.

Officials executed several search warrants for these properties in what they believe is the largest operation to combat dogfighting in the state's history.

"Bark Nation was honored to have the privilege of deploying our National Animal Response Unit to assist local and federal law enforcement with the documentation and seizure of dogs from this ongoing case," said Bark Nation Director of Operations, Jessica Brown. "The majority of the dogs rescued were found living outdoors, attached to heavy tow-style chains with minimal shelter from the elements. Many required immediate medical care for a variety of injuries and illnesses. We are hopeful all will recover successfully and be able to begin their life after dogfighting."

Bark Nation officials say the estimated cost of this operation is $74,261.82 and are asking for donations to help provide for the 133 dogs that were rescued.

To learn more about the rescue and to donate, visit here.