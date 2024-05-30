13-year-old Michigan girl in critical condition after hit by car while riding bike, authorities say

Police break up encampment at Wayne State, 1 killed in Highland Park shooting and more top stories

Police break up encampment at Wayne State, 1 killed in Highland Park shooting and more top stories

Police break up encampment at Wayne State, 1 killed in Highland Park shooting and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a car while she was riding her bike in Livingston County Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Farley Road and Lakeland Trail intersection in Putnam Township after receiving a report of an accident involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

When they arrived, they discovered that a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling on Farley Road, approaching the intersection, when a 13-year-old girl from Pinckney was riding her bike on Lakeland Trail.

Authorities say the girl didn't stop before entering the intersection and was struck.

She was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in critical condition. In addition, the sheriff's office says the girl was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.