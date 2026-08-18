13-year-old boy charged in non-fatal shooting of father in Detroit

A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting his father in Detroit last week has been charged, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say the boy has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge of a firearm in or at a building, one count of unlawfully driving away in an automobile, and three counts of felony firearm. The teen will be charged as an adult designated, meaning that if convicted, he could be sentenced as a juvenile, an adult or as a juvenile with the option of receiving an adult sentence if not rehabilitated.

Police allege that the teen shot his father on Aug. 11 at their home in the 18000 block of Bretton before fleeing in the family car with the family dog. Prosecutors say the father suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The teen was taken into custody hours later in Ohio, where he is currently held in Miami County and awaiting extradition to Michigan.

"It is highly unusual for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to adult designate a Respondent that is 13 years old. We struggled with this decision, and it will ultimately be the decisions of a judge as to whether, if convicted, there will be a juvenile or blended sentence. We have carefully considered the alleged horrific facts and evidence in this case, and we are convinced that this is the best course of action, as well as being in the best interest of justice," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 11, 2026.