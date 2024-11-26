12-year-old accidentally shot in the arm in Detroit, police say; 16-year-old charged

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested after he accidentally shot his 12-year-old family member Monday night in Detroit.

Officers responded to a shooting sometime before 10 p.m. on St. Aubin Street. The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced it is charging the 16-year-old with careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.

Capt. Derrick Griffin, in the 11th precinct, said two adults and two other children were at the home at the time of the shooting. Griffin said the shooting happened inside the home, but a search around the property uncovered the firearm in the backyard.

It is unknown how the 16-year-old got ahold of the gun and if it was secured before the shooting. Police do not believe the shooting was intentional.

"This is another incident where we have a child shot in the city of Detroit. And my message to everyone who is a gun owner: Please secure your firearm. We care and we love the children, so secure your firearm so these types of incidents don't continue to happen," Griffin told reporters.