Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.

This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.

According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public water access, along with other upgrades.

The funding is made possible through the Land and Water Conservation Fund grants.

"The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a shining example of what's possible when federal, state and local government partners come together to deliver real benefits for Michigan residents and visitors," said Governor Whitmer. "Today's $7.4 million in projects will improve facilities people use every day and support the outdoor recreation economy that brings billions in value and supports thousands of jobs across Michigan. Let's keep working together to invest in Pure Michigan."

To view a list of the projects and how much in funding each will receive, visit here.

"Access to the outdoors is vital to the quality of life for everyone who lives here or visits here," said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. "The Land and Water Conservation Fund, in addition to other important grant programs, broadens that access in meaningful ways, whether through expanded hiking trails, increased public water access, or better amenities like restroom renovations and welcoming pavilions at local parks. These grants are integral to connecting more people to our state's uniquely Michigan outdoor experiences."