100-year-old driver seriously injured in Oakland County crash, police say

A 100-year-old driver was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, local police said.

The crash happened about 5:16 p.m. May 25 on Long Lake Road, west of Franklin Road, and is among five serious crashes that Bloomfield Township Police said they responded to within 10 days.

In this crash, police said a 100-year-old Bloomfield Township resident was driving a 2019 Ford Fiesta westbound when the Ford crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2018 Honda CR-V. The crash caused the Honda CR-V, which was driven by a 27-year-old West Bloomfield resident, to roll over.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital, and police said the 100-year-old driver sustained serious injuries from the collision.

The South Oakland County Crash Investigation Team assisted township police on the call.

The crash remains under investigation.

Senior driver rules in Michigan

The Michigan Secretary of State says drivers aged 65 and older account for about 23% of all licensed Michigan drivers, and that number has been increasing over the past 10 years.

Under current law, the process for revoking driving privileges in Michigan is not based on one's age, but on one's driving ability and any violation history. A request or recommendation for requesting the Secretary of State to evaluate a specific driver over safety concerns must be submitted in writing. All Michigan drivers, regardless of age, must renew their driver's license every four years.

Michigan Sen. Rosemary Bayer introduced a bill in March 2026 that would require drivers over the age of 75 to complete formal driving tests every four years, and those over the age of 85 to complete them once a year. Senate Bill 847 has been referred to the committee on transportation and infrastructure.

In the meantime, a handbook for older drivers, called "Keys to Lifelong Mobility," is available at the Michigan Secretary of State's website. It explains resources that are available to drivers and family members such as driving skills assessments and suggestions on "how to balance aging, safety and mobility."

The above video originally aired on March 24, 2026.