Woman arrested for allegedly slamming 10-year-old girl's head into display at Somerset Collection Mall

TROY Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Reanna Valentine, 25, of Detroit, was arrested following an alleged assault against a 10-year-old girl at Somerset Collection Mall.

The Troy Police Department was informed by Somerset security officers about the incident on Jan. 12 close to 5 p.m. at 2800 W Big Beaver Road.

A man reported the alleged assault, saying he was at the food court with his daughter and a group of her friends.

While one of the 10-year-old girls was walking through the food court, Valentine grabbed her head, pushing her into a nearby display glass, police said. The attack was unprovoked and for no apparent reason, according to authorities.

The 10-year-old girl confirmed to police what happened and said Valentine laughed and smiled at her following the alleged assault.

Police said they reviewed the surveillance footage which showed Valentine grabbing onto the back of the girl's head, and slamming her head into the display case after the girl walked in front of her.

At the time of the report, Valentine had already left the mall in her vehicle.

The next day, Valentine returned to Somerset Collection Mall, where she was arrested for the assault and taken to the Troy Police Lock-up facility.

She was charged with assault and battery and was released on personal bond with a tether, police said.